Dungeon Builder - The Isometric Map Maker by Hobbyte

Dungeon Builder is...

For roleplayers, by roleplayers: Dungeon Builder exists because we wanted an isometric dungeon map maker; not finding one that suited our needs and wants, we decided to make one ourselves.



Hand drawn: First and foremost we wanted to make a map editor with it's own look. Utilizing hand drawn isometric tiles, Dungeon Builder creates rich dungeons that looks good enough to be used in professionally produced campaigns.



Full of great content: Dungeon Builder contains 160+ building assets, 195+ decoration assets and 30 hero & monster tokens for the medieval fantasy setting. Want to see for yourself? Our free demo contains all of our art assets, so you'll know exactly what you're buying.



Easy to mod: We've designed Dungeon Builder to be modder friendly from the ground up. All of our own assets are included in the application as mods for inspiration, our Manual has a chapter dedicated to modding, and there are already several mods available on the Dungeon Builder NexusMods page.



User friendly: Kim, our software developer, is a professional user interface designer and developer with a burning hatred of all things needlessly complicated. We’re making Dungeon Builder incredibly easy to use. If any user ever feels like they need the manual, Kim will be punished.



Aware of the outside world: Dungeon Builder maps can be exported as images, allowing you to edit and print them as you see fit. Our image export function also allows you to scale images down to better fit your printer or your screen.



Playable: Thanks to our successful Kickstarter campaign, we have added a set of dungeon master tools to the application. You can roll dice, open doors, reveal traps, and gradually present your maps manually or using our fog of war feature.